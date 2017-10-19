Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

BRIEF-Jeffery Yabuki appointed to board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada * Jeffery Yabuki appointed to the board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada enters deal to repurchase shares between Oct 16-Oct 30 * Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

RPT-UPDATE 2-RBC's CEO pushes back on suggestion bitcoin is a fraud TORONTO, Sept 28 The chief executive of Canada's biggest lender on Thursday pushed back on a suggestion by JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon that bitcoin is a fraud, though he said the cryptocurrency needs monitoring.

RBC CEO McKay says AI helping to curb credit card fraud TORONTO, Sept 28 Royal Bank of Canada's chief executive, Dave McKay, said on Thursday that artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the bank reduce credit card fraud, and he said the bank expects to use blockchain technology in its loyalty programs next year.

UPCOMING REUTERS NEWSMAKER - Interview with Royal Bank of Canada CEO, David McKay Sept 28 Royal Bank of Canada CEO, David McKay, joins Reuters Editor-in-Chief, Steve Adler, to discuss how financial institutions are approaching artificial intelligence and blockchain, with particular focus on how these disruptive technologies will affect consumer platforms.

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Royal Bank of Canada using blockchain for U.S./Canada payments -executive TORONTO, Sept 27 Royal Bank of Canada is experimenting with blockchain to help move payments between its U.S. and Canadian banks, one of the bank's senior executives told Reuters on Thursday.