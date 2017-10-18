South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

UPDATE 1-South32 1st-quarter manganese ore output jumps on strong demand Oct 19 Australia's South32 Ltd, the world's No. 1 producer of manganese ore, said on Thursday that first-quarter output for the metal rose 11 percent from a year ago, helped by strong market demand.

Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines GARPENBERG MINE, Sweden Hundreds of metres below the lush forests of rural Sweden, one of the world’s most ancient mines has been transformed into one of the most modern.Sensors linked to robotic equipment in Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine – which has been in operation since the 13th century - feed data to operators above ground as screens blink and flash in a nearby control room. |

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining * South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek Q4 premiums of as low as $100/T - sources * Spot premiums are down amid ample supply in Asia (Adds details)

Materials, South32 prop Australia shares; NZ closes down Aug 24 Australian shares ended higher on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by upbeat profit numbers from miner South32 Ltd, while firm commodity prices helped lift material stocks.

South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market SYDNEY Australian-based miner South32 , buoyed by an eight-fold leap in annual profit, is looking to lift its exposure to growing markets for metals used in electric vehicles to boost growth.

