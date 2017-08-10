SMA Solar Technology AG (S92G.DE)

UPDATE 1-SMA Solar posts profit drop as inverter prices fall * Shares indicated 2.9 pct lower (Adds shares, CEO comment, context)

SMA Solar posts profit drop as inverter prices fall FRANKFURT, Aug 10 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, on Thursday reported a sharp decline in second-quarter operating profit, blaming a drop in inverter prices across segments and regions.

SMA Solar raises 2017 forecast for sales, profit FRANKFURT, Aug 1 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2017 sales and profit, citing high order intake and strong demand, particularly in Asia.

SMA Solar CEO says inverter price decline has not accelerated FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, May 31 SMA Solar , Germany's largest solar group, saw prices for inverters decline in line with its expectations so far this year, its CEO said, adding business in May was good and supported its full-year outlook for sales and profits.

BRIEF-SMA Solar Technology and MVV Energie partner on direct marketing of solar power * SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG AND MVV ENERGIE AG PARTNER ON DIRECT MARKETING OF SOLAR POWER

SMA Solar order backlog at 646 million euros as of end-April FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.

