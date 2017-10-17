Edition:
Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)

SABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

1.59EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-2.09%)
Prev Close
€1.63
Open
€1.62
Day's High
€1.62
Day's Low
€1.59
Volume
19,677,913
Avg. Vol
21,544,912
52-wk High
€1.96
52-wk Low
€1.14

About

Banco de Sabadell SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into four segments: Banking in Spain, Asset transformation, Banking in the United Kingdom (UK) and Banking in America. The Banking in Spain division includes commercial banking... (more)

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,305.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,616.15
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.02

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Exclusive - Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia

MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sabadell sells its hotel management platform for 630.7 mln euro‍​

* ITS UNIT HOTEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS SELLS 100 PERCENT OF HI PARTNERS HOLDCO VALUE ADDED TO HALLEY HOLDCO FOR 630.7 MILLION EURO‍​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-GFT Technologies concludes major contract in Spain

* CONCLUDES MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SABIS, THE IT COMPANY OF BANCO SABADELL​

09 Oct 2017

Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - El Pais

MADRID Spanish lender Banco Sabadell has decided to transfer its legal base from Catalonia to Alicante, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

European stocks edge higher as Spain's IBEX pulls out of nosedive

MILAN/LONDON Spanish stocks rebounded on Thursday from heavy losses in the previous session driven by escalating tensions over Catalonia, leading gains across European indexes.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-European stocks edge higher as Spain's IBEX pulls out of nosedive

* EDF leads utilities higher after upgrade (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sabadell confirms board meeting to analyse change of headquarters

* SAYS BOARD SHALL MEET TODAY IN AN EXTRAORDINARY MEETING IN ORDER TO ANALYSE THE POSSIBLE RELOCATION OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE‍​ Source text for Eikon:

05 Oct 2017
