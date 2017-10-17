Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)

Exclusive - Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia MADRID Banco Sabadell is considering moving some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, a source close to the board said on Tuesday, in a first sign that a short-term business exodus from the restive region may become more permanent.

BRIEF-Sabadell sells its hotel management platform for 630.7 mln euro‍​ * ITS UNIT HOTEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS SELLS 100 PERCENT OF HI PARTNERS HOLDCO VALUE ADDED TO HALLEY HOLDCO FOR 630.7 MILLION EURO‍​

BRIEF-GFT Technologies concludes major contract in Spain * CONCLUDES MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SABIS, THE IT COMPANY OF BANCO SABADELL​

Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - El Pais MADRID Spanish lender Banco Sabadell has decided to transfer its legal base from Catalonia to Alicante, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday.

European stocks edge higher as Spain's IBEX pulls out of nosedive MILAN/LONDON Spanish stocks rebounded on Thursday from heavy losses in the previous session driven by escalating tensions over Catalonia, leading gains across European indexes.

UPDATE 3-European stocks edge higher as Spain's IBEX pulls out of nosedive * EDF leads utilities higher after upgrade (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

