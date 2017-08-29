SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd (SACJ.J)
SACJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
490.00ZAc
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
490.00
Day's High
495.00
Day's Low
488.00
Volume
1,995,779
Avg. Vol
5,081,383
52-wk High
607.00
52-wk Low
485.00
About
SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers (Proprietary) Limited, formerly SA Corporate Real Estate Fund (the Fund) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Fund owns a portfolio of industrial, retail, commercial and residential buildings located primarily in the metropolitan areas of South Africa with a secondary node in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R12,425.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,530.69
|Dividend:
|22.38
|Yield (%):
|8.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund says HY distributions per share up 4.4pct
Aug 29 Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd:
BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund places 113.2 mln shares
June 30 Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd
BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing
June 29 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd: