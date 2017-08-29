Edition:
SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd (SACJ.J)

SACJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

490.00ZAc
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
490.00
Day's High
495.00
Day's Low
488.00
Volume
1,995,779
Avg. Vol
5,081,383
52-wk High
607.00
52-wk Low
485.00

About

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers (Proprietary) Limited, formerly SA Corporate Real Estate Fund (the Fund) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Fund owns a portfolio of industrial, retail, commercial and residential buildings located primarily in the metropolitan areas of South Africa with a secondary node in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.11
Market Cap(Mil.): R12,425.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,530.69
Dividend: 22.38
Yield (%): 8.95

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about SACJ.J

BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund says HY distributions per share up 4.4pct

Aug 29 Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd:

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund places 113.2 mln shares

June 30 Sa Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers to raise up to 600 mln rand via placing​

June 29 SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Ltd:

29 Jun 2017
