Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)
SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
292.00INR
11:18am BST
292.00INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.20 (+5.11%)
Rs14.20 (+5.11%)
Prev Close
Rs277.80
Rs277.80
Open
Rs279.50
Rs279.50
Day's High
Rs299.30
Rs299.30
Day's Low
Rs275.00
Rs275.00
Volume
949,653
949,653
Avg. Vol
110,668
110,668
52-wk High
Rs350.00
Rs350.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.95
Rs237.95
About
Sadbhav Engineering Limited is a construction company. The Company is engaged in the construction and maintenance of roads and highway, and irrigation system (canal). The Company is also engaged in the site preparation for mining, including overburden removal and other development. The Company's segments include EPC Contracts... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs49,463.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.57
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09