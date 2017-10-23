Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

UPDATE 3-Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight * To help Airbus challenge Boeing's 787 Dreamliner (Recasts after landing, adds background)

UPDATE 1-Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays Oct 11 Textron's aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

