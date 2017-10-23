Edition:
Safran SA (SAF.PA)

SAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

87.11EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€87.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
858,454
52-wk High
€87.47
52-wk Low
€59.42

Safran SA is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): €36,252.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 417.03
Dividend: 0.83
Yield (%): 1.75

P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources

PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

23 Oct 2017

Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight

TOULOUSE, France Airbus on Thursday staged the delayed maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, an upgraded version of its profitable A330 series designed to buttress European sales against the latest model of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays

Oct 11 Textron's aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

11 Oct 2017

Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers

LAS VEGAS Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

11 Oct 2017

