Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)
SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange
448.20GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.20 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
450.40
Open
448.60
Day's High
450.80
Day's Low
443.20
Volume
559,549
Avg. Vol
359,617
52-wk High
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10
About
Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company and its subsidiaries provide self-storage facilities to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. The Company's geographical segments include the United Kingdom and France. The Company's portfolio includes London and South East,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£928.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|209.44
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg
* ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG
BRIEF-Safestore expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations
* GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 INCREASED 3.2% WITH STRONG PARIS PERFORMANCE
Earnings vs. Estimates
