Edition:
United Kingdom

Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)

SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange

448.20GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.20 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
450.40
Open
448.60
Day's High
450.80
Day's Low
443.20
Volume
559,549
Avg. Vol
359,617
52-wk High
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10

Chart for

About

Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company and its subsidiaries provide self-storage facilities to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Paris. The Company's geographical segments include the United Kingdom and France. The Company's portfolio includes London and South East,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): £928.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 209.44
Dividend: 2.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.94 10.90
ROE: -- 14.52 14.09

Latest News about SAFE.L

BRIEF-Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg

* ‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Safestore expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations​

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 INCREASED 3.2% WITH STRONG PARIS PERFORMANCE​

14 Sep 2017
» More SAFE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More SAFE.L Market Views