SAHAM Assurance SA (SAH.CS)

SAH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,598.00MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

null98.00 (+6.53%)
Prev Close
null1,500.00
Open
null1,463.00
Day's High
null1,598.00
Day's Low
null1,463.00
Volume
16
Avg. Vol
1,227
52-wk High
null1,638.00
52-wk Low
null1,008.00

SAHAM Assurance SA, formerly CNIA Saada Assurance SA is a Morocco-based company engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance products and services. It offers a range of solutions for young and elderly clients, students, professionals and businesses. The Company's portfolio includes auto insurance, risk, marine, health... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): 5,903.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.12
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 2.79

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

