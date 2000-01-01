SAHAM Assurance SA (SAH.CS)
SAH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
1,598.00MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
null98.00 (+6.53%)
Prev Close
null1,500.00
Open
null1,463.00
Day's High
null1,598.00
Day's Low
null1,463.00
Volume
16
Avg. Vol
1,227
52-wk High
null1,638.00
52-wk Low
null1,008.00
About
SAHAM Assurance SA, formerly CNIA Saada Assurance SA is a Morocco-based company engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance products and services. It offers a range of solutions for young and elderly clients, students, professionals and businesses. The Company's portfolio includes auto insurance, risk, marine, health... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|5,903.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4.12
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|2.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09