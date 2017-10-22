Edition:
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)

SAHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

10.22TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-1.35%)
Prev Close
10.36TL
Open
10.25TL
Day's High
10.29TL
Day's Low
10.20TL
Volume
2,133,027
Avg. Vol
6,461,179
52-wk High
11.55TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

Chart for

About

Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS is a Turkey-based company, which is an industrial and financial conglomerate. The Company is active in the following sectors through its subsidiaries: financial services, energy, cement, retail and industrials. The Group’s companies operate in more than 15 countries and market their products in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): TL20,322.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,040.40
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 2.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates