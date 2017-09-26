Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB * Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi 11.00 am: Tata Motors Defence Head V.S. Noronha, Ashok Leyland Defence Head Amandeep Singh, Defence Ministry Joint Secretary Sanjay

Exclusive - Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents NEW DELHI A planned $15 billion (£12 billion) safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters.