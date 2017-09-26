Edition:
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.60INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs59.20
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs61.75
Day's Low
Rs59.40
Volume
7,176,012
Avg. Vol
4,821,186
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Steel Authority of India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of flat products, such as hot rolled (HR) coils, HR plates, cold rolled (CR) coils, pipes and electric sheets, and long products, such as thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and wire rods. The Company's segments include Bhilai... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs232,755.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,130.52
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about SAIL.NS

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi 11.00 am: Tata Motors Defence Head V.S. Noronha, Ashok Leyland Defence Head Amandeep Singh, Defence Ministry Joint Secretary Sanjay

25 Jul 2017

Exclusive - Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents

NEW DELHI A planned $15 billion (£12 billion) safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters.

30 Jun 2017

ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million India joint venture

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.

24 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates