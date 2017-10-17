Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)

BRIEF-Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right * SAID ON MONDAY IT RESOLVED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME, WHICH SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SECOND 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCT./ NOV.

Breakingviews - Helping Santander helps UK bank competition LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British taxpayers could end up funding Santander’s efforts to grab a larger share of the UK business banking market. Helping one of Europe’s biggest lenders sounds like an odd way to shake up the dominance of established banks. But small-business customers will probably benefit over time.

Spain's Santander raises 2018 profitability target MADRID Banco Santander shrugged off domestic political turmoil to raise its profitability forecast for next year thanks to stronger economic outlooks in some of its core markets.

UPDATE 2-Spain's Santander raises 2018 profitability target * Shares close down 2.9 pct (Adds details on different markets)

BRIEF-Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018 * Says increases Santander UK return on equity (ROTE) target to 9-10 percent by 2018 versus previous target of 8-10 percent set out in its 2016 strategy plan

Spain's Santander increases 2018 profitability target to above 11.5 pct MADRID, Oct 10 Spain's Banco Santander said on Tuesday it would increase its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2018 to over 11.5 percent from 11 percent due to a improving economic outlook in its core markets.

BRIEF-Atlantia says Santander is financial adviser on Abertis' bid Sept 29 Italy's infrastructure group Atlantia says:

Fitch Corrects Certain Issue Level Ratings for Santander (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken corrective action on certain issue level ratings for Banco Santander, S.A. (Santander). It has revised ratings on four issues to assign 'emr' suffixes following discovery of an error in the application of criteria with respect to these issues. The rating actions are as follows Suffixes of 'emr' have been assigned to the 'A-' ratings of the issues with ISIN numbers XS03

Santander is frontrunner for Deutsche's Polish assets - sources WARSAW Spanish bank Santander is the frontrunner to buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets ahead of Portugal's Millennium bcp , two sources familiar with the matter said.