Edition:
United Kingdom

Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA)

SANB11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.05BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.05
Open
R$ 30.37
Day's High
R$ 30.37
Day's Low
R$ 29.55
Volume
1,370,900
Avg. Vol
1,553,950
52-wk High
R$ 36.13
52-wk Low
R$ 22.75

Chart for

About

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, S.A., and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 108,295.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,781.54
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates