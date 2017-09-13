Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.30INR
11:10am BST
198.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs197.75
Rs197.75
Open
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's High
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's Low
Rs194.65
Rs194.65
Volume
5,611
5,611
Avg. Vol
39,002
39,002
52-wk High
Rs325.80
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
Rs184.25
About
Sangam (India) Limited is an India-based textile company. The Company manufactures polyester viscose (PV) yarn. The Company's segments include Domestic and Export. The Company is involved in preparation and spinning of cotton fibers, including blended cotton; preparation and spinning of man made fiber, including blended man made... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs7,894.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.42
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|1.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 256.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) gets order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 mln
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage: