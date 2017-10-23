Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (SANMEXB.MX)
SANMEXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
33.97MXN
23 Oct 2017
33.97MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.09%)
$-0.03 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
$34.00
$34.00
Open
$34.28
$34.28
Day's High
$34.28
$34.28
Day's Low
$33.95
$33.95
Volume
1,841,086
1,841,086
Avg. Vol
3,086,486
3,086,486
52-wk High
$38.60
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.92
$27.92
About
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$245,155.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,786.40
|Dividend:
|0.62
|Yield (%):
|2.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09