Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (SANMEXB.MX)

SANMEXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

33.97MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
$34.00
Open
$34.28
Day's High
$34.28
Day's Low
$33.95
Volume
1,841,086
Avg. Vol
3,086,486
52-wk High
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.92

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other... (more)

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $245,155.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,786.40
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 2.76

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

