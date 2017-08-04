S&T AG (SANT1.DE)
SANT1.DE on Xetra
16.44EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.22 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
€16.67
Open
€16.68
Day's High
€16.86
Day's Low
€16.43
Volume
184,324
Avg. Vol
227,039
52-wk High
€19.30
52-wk Low
€8.15
About
S&T AG is a Germany-based supplier of mobile computing and communications technology. It combines telecommunications, entertainment electronics and mobile data processing with technological approach and offers products to both private and corporate customers. Its product portfolio features fully mobile and desktop replacement... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€964.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|50.92
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.88
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.13
|14.09
BRIEF-S&T affirms guidance after H1 results
* Says sales nearly double to eur 381.4 million (H1/2016: eur 196.4 million)
BRIEF-S&T improves exchange ratio for S&T System Integration
* Says improves exchange ratio for S&T System Integration & Technology Distribution AG/Quanmax AG