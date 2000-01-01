Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J)
SAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,499.00ZAc
2:42pm BST
Change (% chg)
-82.00 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
9,581.00
Open
9,583.00
Day's High
9,617.00
Day's Low
9,453.00
Volume
1,155,897
Avg. Vol
2,056,137
52-wk High
10,543.00
52-wk Low
7,156.00
Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company's segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper... (more)
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R53,792.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|557.20
|Dividend:
|151.02
|Yield (%):
|1.57
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|164.76
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.64
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.49
|14.09