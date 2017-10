Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (SARKY.IS)

About

Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Sarkuysan) is a Turkey-based copper products manufacturer. The Company's products include cathode plates, wire rods, single and multi wires, bare, tin and nickel-plated bunched wires, rope-lay stranded conductors, flat wires, paper-insulated round and flat wires, copper bus bars... ( more