SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)
SASA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.92TRY
22 Oct 2017
6.92TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.57%)
-0.04TL (-0.57%)
Prev Close
6.96TL
6.96TL
Open
6.94TL
6.94TL
Day's High
7.14TL
7.14TL
Day's Low
6.82TL
6.82TL
Volume
7,487,868
7,487,868
Avg. Vol
3,114,861
3,114,861
52-wk High
8.84TL
8.84TL
52-wk Low
1.50TL
1.50TL
About
Advansa Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS (Advansa Sasa) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production and marketing of polyester fiber, yarn and related products, and intermediates. The Company’s product portfolio consists of PET solutions, such as PET resin, polyester copolymers and black polyester; PBT solutions, such as PBT... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,866.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|412.50
|Dividend:
|0.23
|Yield (%):
|3.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Sasa Polyester Q2 net profit rises to 32.1 million lira
* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 32.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 30.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Sasa Polyester to start $80.0 mln worth facility investment
* THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE FACILITY TO TURNOVER IS ESTIMATED TO BE $330.0 MILLION AND IT WILL GO INTO OPERATION TWO YEARS LATER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sasa Polyester shares suspended briefly after revaluation of lands
ISTANBUL, June 5 SASA Polyester's lands in southern Turkey have been revalued at 600.3 million lira ($171.6 million) from the 25.8 million lira reported in its first-quarter results, the company said on Monday in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.