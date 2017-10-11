Edition:
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

SATR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

310.00INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs310.15
Open
Rs310.00
Day's High
Rs316.05
Day's Low
Rs307.10
Volume
49,708
Avg. Vol
111,167
52-wk High
Rs602.70
52-wk Low
Rs242.05

Satin Creditcare Network Limited is a non-deposit accepting micro finance non-banking financial company, which is engaged in microfinance activities. The Company operates through finance segment. The Company's products and services include agriculture and animal husbandry, trading and service, production and others. The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,529.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.77
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees ‍​

* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees ‍​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network ‍approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 mln rupees

* Says ‍approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 million rupees on private placement basis​

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network ‍to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 mln rupees

* Says ‍to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 million rupees through private placement​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hlIUvm Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 200 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xhbENq) Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Satin Creditcare Network raised to 49 pct

* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 24 to 49 percent under PIS in Satin Creditcare Network Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfMq3

19 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss

* March quarter net loss 425.6 million rupees versus profit 163.4 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network raise capital from Asian Development Bank and Trishashna Holdings & Investments

* Says capital raise of INR 643 million from Asian Development Bank and INR 75 million from Trishashna Holdings & Investments

25 Apr 2017
