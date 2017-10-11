Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)
310.00INR
11:18am BST
Rs-0.15 (-0.05%)
Rs310.15
Rs310.00
Rs316.05
Rs307.10
49,708
111,167
Rs602.70
Rs242.05
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,529.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.77
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves QIP for amount worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approves QIP of shares for an amount worth 1.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 mln rupees
* Says approves allotment of NCDs worth 650 million rupees on private placement basis
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 mln rupees
* Says to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 650 million rupees through private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2hlIUvm Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network approves issue of NCDs worth up to 200 mln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth up to 200 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xhbENq) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Satin Creditcare Network raised to 49 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 24 to 49 percent under PIS in Satin Creditcare Network Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfMq3
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 425.6 million rupees versus profit 163.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network raise capital from Asian Development Bank and Trishashna Holdings & Investments
* Says capital raise of INR 643 million from Asian Development Bank and INR 75 million from Trishashna Holdings & Investments