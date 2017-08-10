Edition:
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.TO)

SBB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.37CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-2.87%)
Prev Close
$2.44
Open
$2.40
Day's High
$2.43
Day's Low
$2.36
Volume
240,405
Avg. Vol
428,891
52-wk High
$2.70
52-wk Low
$0.84

About

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a precious metals company. The Company's principal business activity is the exploration and development of mineral property interests. The Company's principal assets are the Back River gold project and its silver royalty on the Hackett River project, both of which are located in Nunavut, Canada. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.99
Market Cap(Mil.): $512.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 225.93
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about SBB.TO

BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver Q2 net loss per share C$0.00

* Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sabina Gold & Silver reports non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 mln

* Sabina Gold & Silver announces non-brokered private placement flow through financing to raise $6 million

28 Jul 2017
