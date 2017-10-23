Edition:
United Kingdom

State Bank of India (SBI.NS)

SBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

254.45INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.50 (+3.46%)
Prev Close
Rs245.95
Open
Rs246.00
Day's High
Rs255.30
Day's Low
Rs245.95
Volume
17,197,805
Avg. Vol
13,825,905
52-wk High
Rs315.30
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

Chart for

About

State Bank of India provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers. Its segments include Treasury, which includes the entire investment portfolio and trading in foreign exchange contracts and derivative contracts; Corporate/Wholesale... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,216,279.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,632.05
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 1.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about SBI.NS

BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors​

* ‍State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors​ Source text - State Bank of India (SBI) signed an agreement with Escorts Limited to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts Tractors. The MOU was signed by Mr. S. Adikesavan, Chief General Manager - AgriBusiness, SBI and Mr. Virendra Kumar Puri, Head Sales Excellence & Business Administration, Escorts Limited. Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India

* Says Shriram Automall India ties up with SBI for SME segment

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shelter Infra Projects ‍to consider one-time settlement proposal sanctioned by SBI

* Says ‍to consider one time settlement proposal sanctioned by State Bank of India​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ydgONg Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda"

* Rajnish Kumar takes over as SBI Chairman on Oct. 7 (Adds more quotes, background on Indian loan growth)

06 Oct 2017

Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda"

MUMBAI, Oct 6 Arundhati Bhattacharya, who ends four years at the helm of State Bank of India on Friday, said reviving lending in the country was one of the major tasks left unfinished.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-State Bank of India's outgoing chief says revival of credit growth an unfinished agenda‍​

Oct 6 State Bank of India outgoing chief, Arundhati Bhattacharya:

06 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-India SBI's new boss puts bad debt under microscope, but also eyes growth

* Says looking for good infrastructure financing opportunities

05 Oct 2017

Incoming boss of India's SBI says bad debt numbers "will look better"

MUMBAI, Oct 5 Tackling bad loans will be a priority for India's largest bank, said the newly appointed chairman of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar, addressing his first press conference since the appointment was announced late on Wednesday.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-India appoints Rajnish Kumar as boss of State Bank of India

MUMBAI, Oct 4 The Indian government on Wednesday appointed Rajnish Kumar chairman of State Bank of India for three years, effective Oct. 7.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-SBI revises interest rates on some retail domestic term deposits (below 10 mln rupees)

* Says revision in interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below 10 million rupees) w.e.f. 01.10.2017‍​

28 Sep 2017
» More SBI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates