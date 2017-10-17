J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)
246.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
246.40
--
--
--
--
24,483,803
283.60
224.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,300.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,190.11
|Dividend:
|6.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK
Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.
Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide
LONDON Britain's top share index climbed to a near eight-week high on Tuesday, boosted by a slide in the pound after weaker construction sector activity and rumbling uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.
UK convenience retailer Nisa's CEO leaves during takeover talks
LONDON Britain's Nisa Retail said on Saturday its chief executive had left the convenience retailer, which is in talks with the Co-operative Group to be taken over.
