J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

About

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company's segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury's Bank plc... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,300.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,190.11
Dividend: 6.60
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide

LONDON Britain's top share index climbed to a near eight-week high on Tuesday, boosted by a slide in the pound after weaker construction sector activity and rumbling uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.

03 Oct 2017

UK convenience retailer Nisa's CEO leaves during takeover talks

LONDON Britain's Nisa Retail said on Saturday its chief executive had left the convenience retailer, which is in talks with the Co-operative Group to be taken over.

30 Sep 2017
