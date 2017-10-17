J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel LONDON Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide LONDON Britain's top share index climbed to a near eight-week high on Tuesday, boosted by a slide in the pound after weaker construction sector activity and rumbling uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.

