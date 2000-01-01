S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)
SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
471.35INR
11:26am BST
471.35INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs16.25 (+3.57%)
Rs16.25 (+3.57%)
Prev Close
Rs455.10
Rs455.10
Open
Rs471.75
Rs471.75
Day's High
Rs489.90
Rs489.90
Day's Low
Rs468.00
Rs468.00
Volume
385,759
385,759
Avg. Vol
89,680
89,680
52-wk High
Rs700.00
Rs700.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.45
Rs425.45
About
S Chand and Company Limited, formerly S Chand And Company Private Limited, offers publishing and education services. It publishes educational books including school books, higher academic books, competition and reference books, technical and professional books and children books. It operates through three business segments... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,632.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.84
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.03
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.72
|14.09