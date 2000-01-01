Edition:
United Kingdom

Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)

SCHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,898.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.55 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs4,905.55
Open
Rs4,845.00
Day's High
Rs4,937.75
Day's Low
Rs4,845.00
Volume
716
Avg. Vol
5,487
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70

Chart for

About

Schaeffler India Limited, formerly FAG Bearings India Limited, is an India-based company, which is engaged in the sale of ball/roller bearings and related components and sale of machines. The Company produces its products under the brands, INA/FAG and LuK, across the world. Its portfolio of products and services include Rolling... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs83,373.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16.62
Dividend: 12.00
Yield (%): 0.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates