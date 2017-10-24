Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SCIL.SI)
SCIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.24SGD
24 Oct 2017
3.24SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$3.24
$3.24
Open
$3.24
$3.24
Day's High
$3.25
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.22
$3.22
Volume
765,200
765,200
Avg. Vol
3,187,967
3,187,967
52-wk High
$3.38
$3.38
52-wk Low
$2.44
$2.44
About
Sembcorp Industries Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the production and supply of utilities services, terminaling and storage of petroleum products and chemicals. The Company's segments include Utilities, Marine, Urban Development, and Others/Corporate. The Utilities segment's principal activities... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,398.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,787.55
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09