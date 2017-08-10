Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO)

Edition:
26.66CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.31 (-1.15%)
$26.97
$27.01
$27.04
$26.51
30,838
120,244
$39.95
$24.20

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular... (more)

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,515.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 69.94
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 2.30

P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

BRIEF-Shawcor Q2 earnings per share C$0.23

* Q2 revenue C$383.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$364.7 million

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shawcor announces Q1 revenue C$359.7 million

* Q1 revenue C$359.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$351 million

09 May 2017
