Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

SCOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.26EUR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
€35.30
Open
€35.28
Day's High
€35.29
Day's Low
€35.13
Volume
36,708
Avg. Vol
370,812
52-wk High
€37.74
52-wk Low
€27.62

SCOR SE is engaged in providing life and non-life reinsurance. The Company's segments include SCOR Global P&C (Non-Life) and SCOR Global Life (Life). The Company's divisions include SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life and SCOR Global Investments. The Company's Non-Life segment is divided into four business areas: Property and...

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,962.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 191.98
Dividend: 1.65
Yield (%): 4.55

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

BRIEF-Scor estimates cost of Harvey, Irma and Maria hurricanes and Mexico earthquakes​

* SCOR - ‍ESTIMATES COST OF HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA HURRICANES AND MEXICO EARTHQUAKES​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Scor continues to pursue "Vision in Action" following recent natural catastrophes

* SCOR CONTINUES TO PURSUE "VISION IN ACTION" FOLLOWING RECENT NATURAL CATASTROPHES

26 Sep 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 14)

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Scor announces not to invest in companies with more than 30% of total revenues in thermal coal

* THE GROUP ANNOUNCES IT CURRENTLY HAS NO DIRECT INVESTMENT IN COMPANIES WITH THERMAL COAL REVENUES OF MORE THAN 30% OF TOTAL REVENUES

06 Sep 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 23)

BRUSSELS, Aug 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

23 Aug 2017

Fitch: Major European Reinsurers Maintain Underwriting Profitability despite Pressures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Reinsurance 1H17 Results Dashboard https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/902472 LONDON, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that all four of the major European reinsurers reported lower-than-expected large loss experience in 1H17, which helped them to maintain underwriting profitability. However, on a normalised basis, adjusting for variances from budgeted totals for major losses a

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Scor H1 ‍net income of EUR 292 million, launches share buyback program​

* H1 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY AT 9.1‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 8.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Scor launches a share buy-back program for up to EUR 200 million

* SCOR LAUNCHES A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO EUR 200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Scor acquires 100% of MutRé

* SCOR ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH THE FNMF AND MATMUT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF MUTRÉ

17 Jul 2017
