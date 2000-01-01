Edition:
Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.43EUR
3:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.13 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€44.30
Open
€44.29
Day's High
€44.66
Day's Low
€44.20
Volume
5,184
Avg. Vol
7,587
52-wk High
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46

About

Synergie SE is a France-based company that specializes in human resources management. The Company's activities include temporary employment, out-placement, social engineering, recrutment and training services. The Company operates in a range of economic sectors, notably industry. The Company has over 500 agencies in several... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,102.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.36
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.33

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 39.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.33 10.90
ROE: -- 15.57 14.09

