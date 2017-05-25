Edition:
Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)

SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

32.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.24 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
R$ 33.33
Open
R$ 33.70
Day's High
R$ 33.70
Day's Low
R$ 31.74
Volume
883,900
Avg. Vol
790,950
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29

About

Ser Educacional SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the education sector. The Company focuses on developing post-secondary, vocational and higher education institutions. The Company provides undergraduate, graduate, master’s degree and doctoral degree courses, Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs and... (more)

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 4,611.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.10
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 0.82

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Brazil's Ser Educacional calls off equity sale

SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

25 May 2017

Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings

NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS

16 May 2017
