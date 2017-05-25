Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)
SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
32.09BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.24 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
R$ 33.33
Open
R$ 33.70
Day's High
R$ 33.70
Day's Low
R$ 31.74
Volume
883,900
Avg. Vol
790,950
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29
About
Ser Educacional SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the education sector. The Company focuses on developing post-secondary, vocational and higher education institutions. The Company provides undergraduate, graduate, master’s degree and doctoral degree courses, Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,611.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.10
|Dividend:
|0.27
|Yield (%):
|0.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09
Brazil's Ser Educacional calls off equity sale
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings
NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.
BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS