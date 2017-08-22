Senvion SA (SENG.DE)
SENG.DE on Xetra
11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
11.18EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.32 (-2.78%)
€-0.32 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
€11.50
€11.50
Open
€11.50
€11.50
Day's High
€11.52
€11.52
Day's Low
€11.10
€11.10
Volume
49,731
49,731
Avg. Vol
34,425
34,425
52-wk High
€16.51
€16.51
52-wk Low
€10.53
€10.53
About
Senvion SA is a Luxembourg-based developer, producer and distributor of wind turbines. The Company offers a broad range of project-specific solutions as regards foundation construction, transport, installation and service and maintenance. It owns production sites in Germany and Portugal and operates through subsidiaries and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€807.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|65.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.81
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|22.35
|14.09
Wind turbine tie-ups under pressure as sector awaits more deals
FRANKFURT A sell-off in shares of recently merged wind turbine makers highlights the growing speed at which competition in the sector is heating up, raising expectations for more deals in the quest for scale.