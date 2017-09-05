Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services appoints Chad Magus as CFO * Secure Energy Services announces executive management changes

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 funds from operations $0.11 per share * Secure Energy Services announces completion of Ceiba acquisition and second quarter results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces shareholder, court approval of plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services * Ceiba Energy Services Inc announces shareholder and court approval of the plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services Inc.

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 mln * Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services, Secure Energy Services amend terms of arrangement * Ceiba Energy Services Inc and Secure Energy Services Inc Amend terms of arrangement

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services to acquire Ceiba Energy * Secure Energy Services Inc. enters into agreement to acquire Ceiba Energy Services Inc.