Suez SA (SEVI.PA)

SEVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.32EUR
3:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€15.47
Open
€15.47
Day's High
€15.55
Day's Low
€15.32
Volume
772,231
Avg. Vol
1,243,584
52-wk High
€16.99
52-wk Low
€12.73

Chart for

About

Suez SA, formerly Suez Environnement Company SA is a France-based holding engaged predominantly in the area of environmental services, transforming waste into resources. It provides services in the areas of water and waste, including drinking water and wastewater treatment services and engineering, waste collection and recovery.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,501.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 613.38
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 4.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.35 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.75 10.90
ROE: -- 7.11 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates