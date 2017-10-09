Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)
SFQN.DE on Xetra
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€16.56
Open
€16.62
Day's High
€16.62
Day's Low
€16.30
Volume
125,870
Avg. Vol
111,617
52-wk High
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06
About
Saf-Holland SA is a Luxembourg-based company principally engaged in the supply of value-added trailer, truck, tractor, bus and motor home components and systems. The Company's activities are divided into three business units: Trailer Systems, includes manufacturing axle systems, suspension systems, kingpins and coupling devices,
Overall
|1.30
|€765.92
|45.36
|0.44
|2.61
Financials
BRIEF-Saf-Holland adjusts outlook for FY 2017
* DGAP-ADHOC: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
BRIEF-SAF Holland Q2 EBIT down at 20.6 mln euros
* DGAP-NEWS: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND RECORDS STRONG ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 8.9% IN THE SECOND QUARTER
BRIEF-Saf-Holland Q1 net result up 1.8% to EUR 11.3 mln
* Q1 SALES INCREASED 10.5% TO EUR 287.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 259.9 MILLION)
BRIEF-Saf Holland: adjustment of conversion price and ratio of convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020
* Adjustment of the conversion price and conversion ratio of the convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020
German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27
FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.