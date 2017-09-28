Edition:
SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)

SGCG.DE on Xetra

13.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
€13.27
Open
€13.23
Day's High
€13.39
Day's Low
€13.20
Volume
196,001
Avg. Vol
401,153
52-wk High
€14.70
52-wk Low
€7.78

About

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer of products and solutions based on carbon fibers and specialty graphites. The Company operates through three segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials (CFM), Graphite Materials & Systems (GMS), and T&I and Corporate. The Company serves industries, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,639.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 122.34
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates