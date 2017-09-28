SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)
13.30EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.04 (+0.26%)
€13.27
€13.23
€13.39
€13.20
196,001
401,153
€14.70
€7.78
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,639.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 28
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Justice Department bars U.S. portion of Showa Denko deal for SGL
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department is barring Japan's Showa Denko, which struck a deal to buy Germany's SGL Group's graphite electrode assets globally, from purchasing its U.S. business.
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29
FRANKFURT, Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
BRIEF-SGL Group to sell CFL/CE business to Triton
* DGAP-ADHOC: SGL CARBON SE: SGL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CATHODES, FURNACE LININGS, AND CARBON ELECTRODES (CFL/CE) BUSINESS TO TRITON
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.
SGL could take over BMW stake in carbon fiber JV: Euro am Sonntag
FRANKFURT Germany's SGL Group could acquire BMW's stake in a joint venture for the production of carbon fiber, the company's chief executive has told a German weekly.
SGL could take over BMW stake in carbon fibre JV-Euro am Sonntag
FRANKFURT Germany's SGL Group could acquire BMW's stake in a joint venture for the production of carbon fibre, the company's chief executive has told a German weekly.