Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp * CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED

BRIEF-Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business * COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS

BRIEF-Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6% * RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

BRIEF-Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation * SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS

Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.

FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down LONDON, June 5

BRIEF-Sage Group sells U.S. payments unit for $260 mln * Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC