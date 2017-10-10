Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

Da Vinci portrait of Christ expected to fetch $100 million at auction NEW YORK The last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting and one of fewer than 20 by the Renaissance artist known to still exist is hitting the auction block, Christie's announced on Tuesday. |

Da Vinci portrait of Christ expected to fetch $100 million at auction NEW YORK The last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting and one of fewer than 20 by the Renaissance artist known to still exist is hitting the auction block, Christie's announced on Tuesday. |

UPDATE 1-Da Vinci portrait of Christ expected to fetch $100 mln at auction NEW YORK, Oct 10 The last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting and one of fewer than 20 by the Renaissance artist known to still exist is hitting the auction block, Christie's announced on Tuesday.

BRIEF-IBA signs global construction collaboration with Vinci * VINCI CONSTRUCTION WILL LEAD IN THE DESIGN OF THE BUILDING AND RELATED TECHNICAL ELEMENTS‍​

UPDATE 2-France in hunt for Greek business during Macron visit * Bpifrance to sign memorandum of understanding (Releads, adds detail on French state investment bank)

France starts asset sales drive with Engie placement PARIS The French government has sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy scarce cash from non-strategic, mature industries to an innovation fund.

Lottery, Paris airport could kick off French privatizations within weeks: sources PARIS The national lottery, Paris's main airport operator and several other firms deemed not strategic could kick off a wave of French privatizations this autumn, banking sources with knowledge of the plans said.

UPDATE 2-France's Vinci ready to invest more in Paris airports * Shares fall but Vinci still outperforming this year (Recasts with CEO comments on ADP)

France's Vinci says Gulf rift not hurting its Qatar business so far PARIS, July 28 French construction group Vinci said on Friday that its Qatar business had seen no disruption at this stage after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar last month.