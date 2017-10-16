Edition:
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA)

SGOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

50.86EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€50.86
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,521,273
52-wk High
€52.40
52-wk Low
€38.05

About

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA is a France-based producer, processor and distributor of construction and high-performance materials and packaging. It is engaged in four business activities: Innovative Materials, including the manufacture and distribution of flat glass, used in the automobile, construction and other sectors, as...

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): €27,334.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 555.36
Dividend: 1.26
Yield (%): 2.56

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain finalizes the acquisition of Glava

* Saint-Gobain finalizes the acquisition of Glava, a major player in the Norwegian insulation market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

Sika wants to step up acquisition drive

* CEO seeks resolution to dispute over Burkard family's stake

20 Sep 2017

Construction group St. Gobain keeps outlook as half-year profits rise

PARIS French building materials group St Gobain , which was hit by a cyber attack earlier this year, maintained its financial targets as it posted a rise in half-year profits slightly below the consensus forecast.

27 Jul 2017

Sika confirms full-year targets as H1 sales rise 6.7 pct

ZURICH, July 27 Sika began life under a new chief executive with results in line with market expectations during the first half and said on Thursday the strong start kept it on track to achieve its full-year sales target.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain acquires Tekbond

* SAINT-GOBAIN ACQUIRES TEKBOND, ADHESIVES SPECIALIST IN BRAZIL

25 Jul 2017

St Gobain: systems returning to normal after cyber attack

PARIS French construction and building materials group St Gobain said its systems were gradually returning to normal after the company fell victim to a worldwide cyber attack on Tuesday.

28 Jun 2017

French company St Gobain says has been victim of cyberattack

PARIS French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.

27 Jun 2017

