SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan LONDON The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan LONDON The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup , owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan LONDON, Sept 12 The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup, owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound LONDON SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, reported a 27 percent rise in annual revenue and said it would meet profit forecasts, helped by its overseas expansion and a weaker pound.

REFILE-UPDATE 1-UK's SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound LONDON, May 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, reported a 27 percent rise in annual revenue and said it would meet profit forecasts, helped by its overseas expansion and a weaker pound.

UK's SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound LONDON, May 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, forecast full-year profit in line with expectations and said trading in its latest quarter continued to benefit from the weak pound.