Edition:
United Kingdom

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

SGREN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.02EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€11.02
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,908,953
52-wk High
€22.54
52-wk Low
€10.65

Chart for

About

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, formerly Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the renewable energy equipment manufacture. The Company specializes in the promotion and development of wind farms, as well as the engineering, design, production and sale of wind turbines. Its activities are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,109.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 681.14
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 17.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.81 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.96 10.90
ROE: -- 22.35 14.09

Latest News about SGREN.MC

Exclusive - Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

20 Oct 2017

Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

20 Oct 2017

EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls

20 Oct 2017

Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount

FRANKFURT Siemens Gamesa announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Spanish shares lag European markets on Catalonia uncertainty

MILAN, Oct 16 Spanish stocks lagged behind a broadly flat European market on Monday as the Catalonia crisis and a profit warning from renewables energy firm Siemens Gamesa weighed.

16 Oct 2017

European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close

LONDON European bourses ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a possible unilateral declaration of independence at the Catalan parliament, which, it is anticipated, would lead to turmoil on Spanish markets and beyond.

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close

* Paris closes flat, Frankfurt and Milan down 0.2 and 0.6 pct

10 Oct 2017

BORSE EUROPA deboli, lusso in controtendenza

INDICE ORE 11,25 VAR % CHIUS. 2016 EUROSTOXX50 3.601,64 -0,25 3.290,52 STOXX EUROPE 600 389,98 -0,06 361,42 STOXX BANCHE 187,35 -0,23 170,27 STOXX OIL&GAS 306,68 0,07 322,47 STOXX ASSICURAZIONI 285,77 -0,19 269,66 STOXX AUTO 601,00 -0,55 542,82 STOXX TLC 286,49 -0,0

10 Oct 2017

European shares falter, LVMH helps luxury sector shine

LONDON European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa ‍to repower two wind farms in Texas

* ‍TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

05 Sep 2017
» More SGREN.MC News

Earnings vs. Estimates