Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGREN.MC)

Exclusive - Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

Siemens Gamesa announces board reshuffle as problems mount FRANKFURT Siemens Gamesa announced on Friday a major reshuffle of its board, following a Reuters report about investor concerns about the way Siemens is managing the Spanish-based wind power joint venture.

UPDATE 2-Spanish shares lag European markets on Catalonia uncertainty MILAN, Oct 16 Spanish stocks lagged behind a broadly flat European market on Monday as the Catalonia crisis and a profit warning from renewables energy firm Siemens Gamesa weighed.

European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close LONDON European bourses ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a possible unilateral declaration of independence at the Catalan parliament, which, it is anticipated, would lead to turmoil on Spanish markets and beyond.

UPDATE 2-European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close * Paris closes flat, Frankfurt and Milan down 0.2 and 0.6 pct

BORSE EUROPA deboli, lusso in controtendenza INDICE ORE 11,25 VAR % CHIUS. 2016 EUROSTOXX50 3.601,64 -0,25 3.290,52 STOXX EUROPE 600 389,98 -0,06 361,42 STOXX BANCHE 187,35 -0,23 170,27 STOXX OIL&GAS 306,68 0,07 322,47 STOXX ASSICURAZIONI 285,77 -0,19 269,66 STOXX AUTO 601,00 -0,55 542,82 STOXX TLC 286,49 -0,0

European shares falter, LVMH helps luxury sector shine LONDON European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.