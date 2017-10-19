SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)

BRIEF-Segro says new headline rent ‍contracted in Q3 was 8.8 mln stg * SEGRO PLC - Q3 NEW HEADLINE RENT ‍CONTRACTED £8.8 MILLION VERSUS 13.5 MILLION STG , INCLUDING £3.8 MILLION IN RENT FROM EXISTING SPACE​

Fitch Assigns 'A-' Final Ratings to SEGRO plc's Unsecured Notes (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final instrument rating of 'A-' to the senior unsecured notes issued by UK-based logistics property company SEGRO plc. Fitch has assigned final ratings to the following bonds: - GBP350 million 2.375% notes due 2029 at 'A-' - GBP400 million 2.875% notes due 2037 at 'A-' The final ratings reflect the fact that the majority of proceeds (GBP677 million) are being used to repurchase exi

Fitch Rates SEGRO plc's Proposed Unsecured Notes 'A-(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'A-(EXP)' rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by SEGRO plc. Proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes which may include the repurchase of existing debt. Fitch has applied a one-notch uplift to the expected instrument rating from the IDR. This is in line with SEGRO's existing bonds, which the notes are expected to rank pari passu wi

BRIEF-Segro launches tender offers to purchase notes for cash​ * ‍OFFERS WILL END AT 5:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 3 OCTOBER 2017 ( EXPIRATION DEADLINE) UNLESS EXTENDED, RE-OPENED OR TERMINATED BY COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Affirms SEGRO at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK real-estate company SEGRO plc's (Segro) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-', and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Segro's high-quality logistics property portfolio and its stable rental income, its improved leverage and an extensive development pipeline. The portfolio, which has been refocused towards

Rise in online shopping boosts warehouse developer Segro's asset value British property developer, Segro Plc , reported a 5.4 percent rise in the value of its assets due to growing demand for warehouses and industrial property from online retailers.

UPDATE 1-Rise in online shopping boosts warehouse developer Segro's asset value July 25 - British property developer, Segro Plc, reported a 5.4 percent rise in the value of its assets due to growing demand for warehouses and industrial property from online retailers.

Segro reports 5.4 pct rise in H1 net asset value per share July 25 - Britain's Segro Plc reported a 5.4 percent rise in first-half net asset value per share, helped by demand from online retailers and other companies.

BRIEF-Segro posts H1 pretax profit of 397.1 mln pounds * H1 PRETAX PROFIT 397.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 200.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO