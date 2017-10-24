Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)
SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.59SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
$7.62
Open
$7.63
Day's High
$7.63
Day's Low
$7.56
Volume
866,600
Avg. Vol
1,628,136
52-wk High
$7.82
52-wk Low
$6.96
About
Singapore Exchange Limited is engaged in operating integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. The Company is engaged in providing services, such as investment holding, treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$8,165.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,071.64
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|3.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.81
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.22
|14.09