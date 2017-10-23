Edition:
United Kingdom

Surge Energy Inc (SGY.TO)

SGY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.01CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
$2.04
Open
$2.06
Day's High
$2.06
Day's Low
$2.01
Volume
388,227
Avg. Vol
752,931
52-wk High
$3.45
52-wk Low
$1.91

Chart for

About

Surge Energy Inc is a Canada-based exploration & production company (E&P). The Company is positioned to provide shareholders with long term sustainability by exploiting it assets in a financially disciplined manner and by acquiring additional long life oil and gas assets of a similar nature. It assets are comprised primarily of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.74
Market Cap(Mil.): $491.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 232.95
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 4.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates