Shankara Building Products Ltd (SHAB.NS)
SHAB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,381.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-61.30 (-4.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,442.75
Open
Rs1,454.95
Day's High
Rs1,477.40
Day's Low
Rs1,366.00
Volume
72,603
Avg. Vol
246,565
52-wk High
Rs1,574.60
52-wk Low
Rs555.00
About
Shankara Building Products Ltd is an Indian-based company, which is engaged in the business of organized retailer of home and building products. The Company’s business units include retail, processing and enterprise. Retail unit’s products include cement, scaffolding, msand, steel pipes, roofing solution, plumbing, electrical,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,576.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|22.85
|Dividend:
|2.75
|Yield (%):
|0.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.80
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|32.70
|14.09