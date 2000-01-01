Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)
SHCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
18,842.10INR
11:20am BST
18,842.10INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-405.10 (-2.10%)
Rs-405.10 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs19,247.20
Rs19,247.20
Open
Rs19,210.00
Rs19,210.00
Day's High
Rs19,250.10
Rs19,250.10
Day's Low
Rs18,700.20
Rs18,700.20
Volume
13,340
13,340
Avg. Vol
16,202
16,202
52-wk High
Rs20,538.00
Rs20,538.00
52-wk Low
Rs13,010.00
Rs13,010.00
About
Shree Cement Limited is a cement company. The Company's principal products/services are cement and clinker. The Company operates through two business segments: Cement and Power. The Company's manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across approximately six states. It has a cement production capacity of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs654,067.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.84
|Dividend:
|24.00
|Yield (%):
|0.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09