Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)
SHCU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,115.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.80 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs2,133.60
Open
Rs2,125.00
Day's High
Rs2,150.00
Day's Low
Rs2,100.00
Volume
5,543
Avg. Vol
32,151
52-wk High
Rs2,616.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,644.65
About
Shriram City Union Finance Limited is engaged in non banking financial services. The Company provides long term home loans. It provides growth capital to small enterprises. It offers a range of options for financing the purchase of two wheeler vehicles across manufacturers and brands. Its customers in the space comprise... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs137,342.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|65.95
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 1.94 billion rupees versus profit 1.82 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance intends to issue NCDs worth 3.55 bln rupees
* Intends to issue NCDs worth 3.55 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance approves seeking members' nod for re-appointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO
* Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: