Edition:
United Kingdom

Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)

SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,421.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs18.40 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs1,402.80
Open
Rs1,399.95
Day's High
Rs1,439.00
Day's Low
Rs1,381.60
Volume
1,861
Avg. Vol
8,978
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

Chart for

About

Sheela Foam Limited, formerly Sheela Foam Private Limited, manufactures mattresses under Sleepwell brand. The Company manufactures other foam-based home comfort products focusing primarily at Indian retail consumers, as well as technical grades of polyurethane (PU) foam for end use in a range of industries. Its home comfort line... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,786.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 48.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 38.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 10.90
ROE: -- 6.69 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates