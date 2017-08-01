Edition:
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

SHOP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

130.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.12 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
$129.03
Open
$130.50
Day's High
$131.69
Day's Low
$128.20
Volume
490,391
Avg. Vol
511,481
52-wk High
$151.88
52-wk Low
$50.84

About

Shopify Inc. (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company's software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefront... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $12,095.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 98.56
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about SHOP.TO

Shopify signs up more big brands, shares rise to record

Canada's Shopify Inc , reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday as it signed up more big brands on to its e-commerce platform, sending the company's shares soaring as much as 15 percent to a record high.

01 Aug 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as energy losses offset surges in Shopify, airlines

TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as falling energy stocks helped outweigh gains for companies reporting strong earnings, including airline Air Canada and e-commerce company Shopify Inc.

01 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Shopify posts smaller-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss

Aug 1 Canada's Shopify Inc, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the company signed up more merchants to its e-commerce platform.

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shopify Inc Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders $0.15/shr

* Shopify Inc - second-quarter gross profit grows 83% year on year

01 Aug 2017

Shopify's 2nd-qtr loss widens

Aug 1 Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc , on Tuesday reported a bigger quarterly loss compared to a year earlier as it spent more on acquiring new merchants.

01 Aug 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as railway losses offset natural resource gains

TORONTO, July 26 Canada's main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for railway stocks were offset by gains among natural resource companies.

26 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates