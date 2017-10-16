Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)
SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sienna Senior Living Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in serving the range of independent living (IL), independent supportive living (ISL), assisted living (AL), memory care (MC) and long-term care/residential care (referred to as LTC) communities. The Company's segments include LTC business, Retirement, Baltic,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$837.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.36
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|4.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario
* Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369
* Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes
* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million
BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results
* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30