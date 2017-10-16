Edition:
Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)

SIA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$17.71
Open
$17.71
Day's High
$17.76
Day's Low
$17.64
Volume
126,472
Avg. Vol
79,630
52-wk High
$18.48
52-wk Low
$15.23

Chart for

About

Sienna Senior Living Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in serving the range of independent living (IL), independent supportive living (ISL), assisted living (AL), memory care (MC) and long-term care/residential care (referred to as LTC) communities. The Company's segments include LTC business, Retirement, Baltic,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): $837.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.36
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 4.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.38 10.90
ROE: -- 10.06 14.09

Latest News about SIA.TO

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario

* Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369

* Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

* Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes

* Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million‍​

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results

* Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30

09 May 2017
