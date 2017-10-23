Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)
10.18SGD
24 Oct 2017
$-0.08 (-0.78%)
$10.26
$10.26
$10.26
$10.17
333,500
1,092,550
$10.85
$9.60
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$12,334.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,199.85
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|1.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|5.27
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-6.63
|14.09
WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. | Video
WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion (£10.4 billion) at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. | Video
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.
SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will finalize an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.
SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it will finalise an order for 39 Boeing Co aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices when Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visits Washington D.C. next week.
* Deal announced in February, not in Boeing order book under airline's name
* Deal announced in February but not yet in Boeing order book
* Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)
Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.
* Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner