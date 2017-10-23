Edition:
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

10.18SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
$10.26
Open
$10.26
Day's High
$10.26
Day's Low
$10.17
Volume
333,500
Avg. Vol
1,092,550
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60

About

Singapore Airlines Limited is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, engineering services, training of pilots, air charters and tour wholesaling and related activities. The Company's segments include airline operations, engineering services, cargo operations and Others. The airline operations segment provides... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $12,334.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,199.85
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 1.95

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines to finalize $13.8 billion Boeing order next week

Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 billion Boeing order next week

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week

Singapore Airlines to finalise $13.8 bln Boeing order next week

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition

* Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

06 Oct 2017

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

* Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

03 Oct 2017
