Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.